Showers and storms return just in time for your Friday morning commute

It’s been warm, muggy, and windy today - Highs soared into the upper 70s and low 80s and strong south winds were gusting between 30 and 40 mph. Our next storm system moves in from the west early Friday morning. Until that system gets here, we’ll keep partly cloudy skies, strong south winds, and warm/muggy conditions. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible very early Friday morning - Mainly for areas west of I-35 in Central Texas between 3 and 6 AM. There’s a better chance for severe weather that will develop out to our west/northwest overnight. Storms will be weakening as the front pushes east into Central Texas - Which is why the greatest risk for severe weather will be across our western counties as those storms first arrive. In those stronger storms, large hail will be the greatest risk along with lightning and maybe some gusty winds. Thunderstorm activity will be decreasing throughout the morning as the front moves through. The fact that these storms look to weaken moving into Central Texas is a good thing for us because that limits our severe weather potential, but it’s bad because that means our potential rain totals are lower. Rain totals look to be around a quarter-inch along and west of I-35 in spots, but cities and towns east of I-35 may only receive a tenth of an inch of rain or lower.

Storm Timing: Storms look to move into our western counties after 3 AM Friday. The front will slowly work its way through our area throughout the morning into lunchtime. Thunderstorm activity weakens and we should start to see scattered showers along the frontal boundary. Storms clear out of our western counties by sunrise and rain then moves into areas near I-35. We could have a few rainy hours on our hands for Friday morning. Rain moves east of the interstate after 11 AM and decreases in coverage across our eastern areas. Rain exits Central Texas by 2 PM. Once the rain moves out, breezy west winds will move in behind the Pacific front and bring back drier air - Finally bringing the relief to the humidity and allowing the sun to come out and shine. We start out in the low 60s west to low 70s east - But all warm into the upper 70s and low 80s for the afternoon.

And who’s ready for a GORGEOUS weekend?! A little cool for the mornings this weekend. Temperatures down into the upper 40s and low 50s for Saturday and Sunday morning. The afternoons will be perfect - A little breezy at times with temperatures in the mid 70s to around 80°. Mostly sunny skies expected on Saturday with a little more cloud cover building back in for Sunday as breezy southeast winds start to pump that humidity back in. There may be a stray shower on Sunday - But most remain dry for the weekend! Heading into next work week a cold front arrives on Monday. That will bring back slightly “cooler” temperatures courtesy of breezy northeast winds. Highs back down into the upper 60s and low 70s for Monday and Tuesday. There may be a few showers on Monday as the front slides through - But once again most remain rain free. Warmer temperatures start to return by the middle of the week and the warming trend continues. Rain chances may also return for the second half of next week into the weekend.

