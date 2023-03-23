Slain Fort Hood soldier’s birthday will now be “Vanessa Guillén Day” in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas will now have “Vanessa Guillén Day” on Sept. 30 in honor of the Fort Hood soldier who was brutally murdered on post in 2020.

House Bill 2248 dedicated “Vanessa Guillén Day in memory of the life and tragic death of Vanessa Guillén and to increase awareness of and the military’s response to missing persons, sexual assault, and sexual harassment cases for service members.”

The recognition bestowed by the bill goes into effect on Sept. 1, 2023

The bill was submitted by state Rep. Josey Garcia, D-San Antonio, who is newly elected to the 88th Texas Legislature and is part of the Defense and Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

Mayra Guillen, Vanessa’s sister, stated earlier Mar. 23 that she was going to testify in front of the committee in the morning.

Mayra later tweeted, “VANESSA!! your birthday, September 30th, is now OFFICIALLY VANESSA GUILLEN DAY IN THE STATE OF TEXAS ilysm sister. The bill has been passed! I literally just testified…”

VANESSA!! your birthday, September 30th is now OFFICIALLY VANESSA GUILLEN DAY IN THE STATE OF TEXAS ❤️❤️ ilysm sister. The bill has been passed! I literally just testified… pic.twitter.com/1Zz7y4A3me — Mayra Guillen (@mguilen_) March 23, 2023

