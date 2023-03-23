Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco man arrested on charges he molested boy more than a decade ago

Officials unsealed the indictment against Wendell Etron Sims, 70, Thursday after his arrest on...
Officials unsealed the indictment against Wendell Etron Sims, 70, Thursday after his arrest on the indictment that charges him with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man named in a sealed indictment last year was arrested Wednesday on charges he molested a boy in 2008 and 2009.

Officials unsealed the indictment against Wendell Etron Sims, 70, Thursday after his arrest on the indictment that charges him with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Sims, who has an assault against a public servant charge pending against him, was not arrested in the aggravated sexual assault of a child case after a Bellmead Police Department investigation.

Bellmead police sent the case to the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office as a screening case and the DA’s office presented it to a grand jury in September 2022, according to court records.

The indictment was sealed because Sims had not been arrested in the case until Wednesday.

According to arrest records, Sims is charged with sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy and is identified in records as a friend of the boy’s family.

The assault against a public servant charge stems from an alleged incident in April 2017 in which police charged Sims with shutting a door on the finger of a city of Bellmead Public Works Department employee.

Sims remains jailed under $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ana Fernanda Basaldua Ruiz
LULAC demands FBI investigation after death of soldier; Family informed of possible suicide
FILE - (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Trump holding ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Waco
Waco income tax return preparers sentenced to prison in tax scheme
Richard Hansard speaks with Gordon Collier at the site of the unfinished construction work.
AWOL contractor accused of defrauding Central Texans captured in North Dakota: sheriff
Two juveniles rescued after Lampasas River Bank collapses on them
Boy injured during Lampasas River Bank collapse may have trouble walking again, mother says

Latest News

An image captured and shared on Instagram by user hwan._.man on March 23, 2023 shows a young...
Zebra escapes zoo in Seoul, South Korea, spends hours galloping through city’s busy streets
A Waco Police Department unit outside University High School.
Law enforcement officers sweeping University High School
Vendors set up for former President Trump campaign rally
Vendors set up to sell merchandise ahead of Trump campaign rally
Jerroderick Bright
Affidavit: East Texas man dealing on Snapchat busted with 90 pounds of weed