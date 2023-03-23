Waco man arrested on charges he molested boy more than a decade ago

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man named in a sealed indictment last year was arrested Wednesday on charges he molested a boy in 2008 and 2009.

Officials unsealed the indictment against Wendell Etron Sims, 70, Thursday after his arrest on the indictment that charges him with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Sims, who has an assault against a public servant charge pending against him, was not arrested in the aggravated sexual assault of a child case after a Bellmead Police Department investigation.

Bellmead police sent the case to the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office as a screening case and the DA’s office presented it to a grand jury in September 2022, according to court records.

The indictment was sealed because Sims had not been arrested in the case until Wednesday.

According to arrest records, Sims is charged with sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy and is identified in records as a friend of the boy’s family.

The assault against a public servant charge stems from an alleged incident in April 2017 in which police charged Sims with shutting a door on the finger of a city of Bellmead Public Works Department employee.

Sims remains jailed under $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.