Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Authorities are searching for missing daughter 30 years after mom’s slaying

Christine Belusko is shown with her daughter, Christa Nicole Belusko.
Christine Belusko is shown with her daughter, Christa Nicole Belusko.(Source: Richmond County District Attorney’s Office (Staten Island)/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A woman who was brutally slain over 30 years ago has finally been identified, but authorities are still searching for her missing daughter.

They say Christine Belusko’s daughter -- Christa Nicole Belusko –- was last seen with her mom in September 1991 at a lodge near Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania.

She was just 2 years old. Today, she would be 33.

Her mother’s body was found brutally beaten, strangled and burned on Staten Island’s east shore in 1991. The girl’s father is unknown.

Authorities confirmed Christa’s mother’s identity using forensic genealogy in 2021 and made it public this week.

They learned about Christa after they reached out to Belusko’s living relatives.

Authorities said none of Belusko’s family members knew she was killed.

According to her family, she left home in 1991 after she found out she was adopted.

Authorities believe she knew her killer. The investigation into her slaying is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Trump holding ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Waco
Waco income tax return preparers sentenced to prison in tax scheme
Two juveniles rescued after Lampasas River Bank collapses on them
Boy injured during Lampasas River Bank collapse may have trouble walking again, mother says
Lorenzo Gonzales (left), and Frankie Gonzales, 2, (right)
Father of Frankie Gonzales, slain Waco boy dumped in trash bin, sentenced to 10 years in prison
Martha Ann Cazarez
Woman facing state felony drug charge after pair spotted dumpster diving in Temple

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film...
Rwanda says Rusesabagina of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame to be freed
FILE - Cooling towers release heat generated by boiling water reactors at Xcel Energy's Nuclear...
Radioactive water leaks at Minnesota nuclear plant for 2nd time
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills US worker
FILE - A chair sits in the execution chamber at the Utah State Prison on June 18, 2010, after...
Why executions by firing squad may be coming back in the US
FILE - U.S. passports are displayed on top of a flag in this photo from June 13, 2020.
State Dept. dealing with ‘unprecedented’ passport demand