Central Texas economist estimates Trump rally could bring is as much as $500k to Waco’s economy

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump’s visit to Waco Saturday is expected to bring in thousands of people and dollars into Waco.

Campaign officials estimate that 15,000 people from all across Texas will attend, and that means some both positive and potentially negative economic impacts for the city.

In a press conference on Thursday, city officials confirmed the Trump campaign had paid the city $60,000 for use of the Waco regional airport, security, and traffic control.

Other avenues are expected to bring in some economic stimulation to Waco, too.

Dr. Rob Tennant, an economics professor at Texas A&M University of Central Texas, says the food trucks at the rally Saturday could generate as much as $80,000 for the city.

Tennant also talked about gas, local restaurants, and hotels, and how the influx of visitors will boost sales for them, as well.

“It could perceivably be between a quarter of a million and a half a million dollars brought into the community just for the one day,” Tennant told KWTX. “If they have a positive experience with it, they may come back and that could have residual economic benefits for the region.”

Tennant also noted some potentially negative economic costs that the rally could bring, namely, more interactions with law enforcement, as well as more car accidents given the greater number of people on the roads.

