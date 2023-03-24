Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Central Texas economist estimates Trump rally could bring is as much as $500k to Waco’s economy

By Chantel Ropp
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Former president and current presidential candidate Donald Trump’s visit to Waco Saturday is expected to bring in thousands of people and dollars into Waco.

Campaign officials estimate that 15,000 people from all across Texas will attend, and that means some both positive and potentially negative economic impacts for the city.

In a press conference on Thursday, city officials confirmed the Trump campaign had paid the city $60,000 for use of the Waco regional airport, security, and traffic control.

Other avenues are expected to bring in some economic stimulation to Waco, too.

Dr. Rob Tennant, an economics professor at Texas A&M University of Central Texas, says the food trucks at the rally Saturday could generate as much as $80,000 for the city.

Tennant also talked about gas, local restaurants, and hotels, and how the influx of visitors will boost sales for them, as well.

“It could perceivably be between a quarter of a million and a half a million dollars brought into the community just for the one day,” Tennant told KWTX. “If they have a positive experience with it, they may come back and that could have residual economic benefits for the region.”

Tennant also noted some potentially negative economic costs that the rally could bring, namely, more interactions with law enforcement, as well as more car accidents given the greater number of people on the roads.

For more information about what to expect at Saturday’s event, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith and Col. Jon Meredith
Merediths fired at Fort Hood following criminal investigations: Stars & Stripes
FILE - (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Trump holding ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Waco
Waco income tax return preparers sentenced to prison in tax scheme
Two juveniles rescued after Lampasas River Bank collapses on them
Boy injured during Lampasas River Bank collapse may have trouble walking again, mother says
Lorenzo Gonzales (left), and Frankie Gonzales, 2, (right)
Father of Frankie Gonzales, slain Waco boy dumped in trash bin, sentenced to 10 years in prison

Latest News

Hernandez-Gonzalez was sentenced to 99 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse
Brenham man sentenced to 99 years for sexually abusing young children
Ember Mae Rieger was born February 5th at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest in Waco to proud...
Stunning photos of Central Texas baby honor parent’s public service
Jaira Kirven with her baby
Waco woman shot by boyfriend, left paralyzed, discusses terrifying ordeal
Ally
Waco bar owner expecting huge crowd during Trump rally