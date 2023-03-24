Hailey Cowan’s UFC debut postponed, yet again, after opponent suffers medical issue

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Hailey Cowan, the first female UFC fighter from Central Texas, will have to wait a little bit longer before making her debut after her fight against Tamires Vidal was postponed after Vidal suffered a medical issue, Cowan announced on her Instagram account.

The fight was scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

“I can’t believe I’m making this post, but once again, my debut is being postponed,” Cowan wrote in the social media post.

“I am healthy and ready to go, but my opponent had a medical issue. Please be respectful of her and her team. This sport is brutal, and sometimes, we have no control, and life simply says, ‘not today,’” Cowan further wrote.

“We are already in the works of lining something up, so fingers crossed.”

Cowan, 30, was forced to pull out of her first scheduled UFC fight on Feb. 25 in Las Vegas, Nevada after an ovarian cyst ruptured hours before the fight.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.