Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Hailey Cowan’s UFC debut postponed, yet again, after opponent suffers medical issue

Hailey Cowan, 30, was forced to pull out of her February 25 fight in Nevada after an ovarian...
Hailey Cowan, 30, was forced to pull out of her February 25 fight in Nevada after an ovarian cyst ruptured hours before the fight. Her rescheduled fight for March 25 has now been postponed after he opponent suffered a medical issue. (Photo courtesy of Marc Elieson)(KWTX)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Hailey Cowan, the first female UFC fighter from Central Texas, will have to wait a little bit longer before making her debut after her fight against Tamires Vidal was postponed after Vidal suffered a medical issue, Cowan announced on her Instagram account.

The fight was scheduled to take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

“I can’t believe I’m making this post, but once again, my debut is being postponed,” Cowan wrote in the social media post.

“I am healthy and ready to go, but my opponent had a medical issue. Please be respectful of her and her team. This sport is brutal, and sometimes, we have no control, and life simply says, ‘not today,’” Cowan further wrote.

“We are already in the works of lining something up, so fingers crossed.”

Cowan, 30, was forced to pull out of her first scheduled UFC fight on Feb. 25 in Las Vegas, Nevada after an ovarian cyst ruptured hours before the fight.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Trump holding ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Waco
Waco income tax return preparers sentenced to prison in tax scheme
Col. Ann Meredith and Col. Jon Meredith
Merediths fired at Fort Hood following criminal investigations: Stars & Stripes
Two juveniles rescued after Lampasas River Bank collapses on them
Boy injured during Lampasas River Bank collapse may have trouble walking again, mother says
Lorenzo Gonzales (left), and Frankie Gonzales, 2, (right)
Father of Frankie Gonzales, slain Waco boy dumped in trash bin, sentenced to 10 years in prison

Latest News

A screenshot shows Jada Walton pulling the ol' "look over there" move on a Center softball...
‘Look over there!’ Video of Carthage softball player creatively evading catcher goes viral
Harker Heights High School Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach Jerry Edwards
Harker Heights’ Jerry Edwards appears to be headed to North Texas
Avagrace Warner
Classroom Champions: Valley Mills’ Avagrace Warner
Sr. Guard, Ja'Mee Asberry finished with 15 points.
Baylor falls to UConn in second round of NCAA tournament