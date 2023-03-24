Man killed in motorcycle collision, Killeen police say

Killeen, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen police are investigating the death of a 46-year-old man involved in a motorcycle accident.

On Thursday, March 23, 2023, at approximately 2:08 a.m., officers responded to a crash at the intersection of North Twin Creek Drive and East Rancier Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying next to the motorcycle in the roadway.

Police believe the man was traveling north on Twin Creek Drive when he attempted to take a right-hand turn going east on Rancier Avenue.

That’s when he lost control of the motorcycle and struck a concrete median, causing him to be thrown off the motorcycle.

Authorities started performing CPR on the victim before taking him to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators with the Traffic Unit continue to investigate this fatality and there is no additional information at this time.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.