Today’s front is slowing down but rain is still expected

We're keeping an eye on severe thunderstorm chances arriving this morning.
By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Today’s cold front continues to take it’s sweet time moving into our area. The slower arriving front means that the severe weather chances will likely stay low, but unfortunately rain totals may stay low too. Today’s storm system is lifting a little earlier than previously thought so the highest storm chances will be focused on the Metroplex and less so on Central Texas. Storms will still push in but should be weakening as they arrive. Storm chances before sunrise will be almost entirely confined west of Highway 281. Any storms that form may contain gusty winds and hail, but storms should be slowly weakening. Even though 9 AM, most of the rain may still stay west of I-35. It’ll be late this morning through around lunchtime when the rain chances will go up for the I-35 corridor. We’ll likely see some heavier downpours and a few rumbles of thunder, but severe storm chances will remain very low. The front and the scattered rain with it will push east of I-35 around lunch time. While the early afternoon warmth may allow for another strong storm to fire up when the front pushes east of the interstate, but severe storms will be few and far between. Heavier downpours and non-severe storms are still possible, but storms should remain tame. Rain should almost entirely clear out of the area by 3 PM, but many spots will dry out early this afternoon. Sunshine will quickly return behind the front and that’ll boost late-day highs into the upper 70s and low 80s.

A super spectacular stupendous weekend is in the forecast! Morning temperatures Saturday in the low 50s will warm into the upper 70s with a bit of a west breeze hanging around and with a lot of sunshine expected throughout the day. Moisture will attempt to move back into our area Saturday night. On Sunday, some clouds are possible in the Brazos Valley and east of I-35 with maybe a stray shower moving through. Rain chances are capped near 10%. The rest of the area will likely see a fair amount of sunshine and highs will again reach the upper 70s. Another front pushes through early next week with a chance for rain returning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s for a few days but we’ll warm back into the upper 70s and low 80s next Thursday and Friday which may lead to another severe storm chance.

