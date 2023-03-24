Trump Rally in Waco: What you need to know before heading out to the event
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Waco estimates 15,000 people will attend former president Donald J. Trump’s campaign rally at the Waco Regional Airport at 7909 Karl May Drive on Saturday, March 25. Below is a breakdown of what you need to know about the event, from ticket information to a list of prohibited items.
WEATHER
Chief KWTX Meteorologist Brady Taylor said the weather on Saturday afternoon will be sunny, breezy, and warm. Temperatures should climb into the low 70s by noon, and afternoon highs will make it into the upper 70s. West winds will range between 10 and 20 miles per hour most of the afternoon. Skies will remain sunny all afternoon, so sunscreen will be needed if outdoors for a prolonged period of time.
EVENT INFO
The parking area for the event will open at 8 a.m. and entry gates will open at noon. The event is expected to begin at 2 p.m. Trump is expected to take the stage at 5 p.m.
There will be food trucks and restroom facilities for those who attend the rally, a standing room only event. Waco city officials said that no chairs will be allowed.
TICKETS
The Trump campaign website said you may only register up to two tickets per mobile number per event. All tickets are subject to first come first serve basis.
CONFIRMATION
Upon confirmation, you will receive the following email:
LIST OF PROHIBITED ITEMS AT PREVIOUS TRUMP EVENTS
- Aerosols
- Ammunition, explosives, firearms
- Animals, other than service/guide animal
- Large backpacks and bags
- Balloons
- Bicycles
- Chairs
- Coolers
- Drones and other unmanned aircraft
- E-cigarettes
- Glass, thermal or metal containers
- Laser pointers
- Mace/pepper spray
- Packages
- Selfie sticks
- Signs of any kind
- Structures
- Toy guns
- Umbrellas
- Weapons of any kind such as pocket knives
- Any other item deemed to be a potential hazard
At previous Trump campaign events, attendees were told surrendered items will not be returned.
