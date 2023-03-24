Waco bounty hunter charged with sexual assault facing additional charge in alleged rape during ride share

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man jailed earlier this week in an alleged 2020 sexual assault of a woman while posing as a bounty hunter is back in jail Friday after police charged him in a second alleged sexual assault while operating a ride share business.

Waco police arrested Larry Johnson, 54, on Thursday, three days after Johnson posted a $10,000 bond and was released on the first sexual assault complaint.

Bond for Johnson on the second sexual assault charge was set Friday at $150,000.

Johnson was arrested again in an alleged incident in July 2022 near the Lake Waco Speegleville Park campgrounds, according to an arrest affidavit.

A woman reported that she knew Johnson had a ride share business and sent him a cell phone message asking for a ride to the Waco Housing Authority office on Cobbs Drive. Johnson took her there and then took her to Union Hall on Franklin Avenue.

After leaving the dining hall, Johnson asked the woman if she would like to see the lake. She agreed, and Johnson drove to a spot near the Speegleville Park campgrounds. The woman said she started to get scared and tried to record the incident on her cell phone. Johnson saw her and took her phone away, the affidavit alleges.

Johnson forced the woman out of the car and said, “come on, we are going to do this,” according to the affidavit.

The woman told police Johnson pushed her over a park bench, pulled down her pants and sexually assaulted her.

They got back into the car, and Johnson told the woman he didn’t do anything wrong, the affidavit alleges. He then drove her back to her home but dropped her off a few houses away from her residence, according to the affidavit.

The woman underwent a sexual assault examination and Johnson’s DNA linked him to the incident, according to a Department of Public Safety crime lab report returned to police detectives in December 2022.

Johnson was arrested earlier this week after a woman told her he sexually assaulted her in a car near South 11th Street and Clay Avenue in March 2020 while identifying himself as a bounty hunter.

