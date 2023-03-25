Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Couple celebrates 72nd wedding anniversary at Chick-fil-A

Fred and Betty Abdon celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in style at their favorite...
Fred and Betty Abdon celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in style at their favorite Chick-fil-A(Chick-fil-A Cranberry)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. (Gray News) - A Pennsylvania couple shared a special moment this week at their favorite Chick-fil-A.

Fred and Betty Abdon celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in style at the fast-food chicken restaurant.

The Chick-fil-A Cranberry Township location treated the two longtime lovebirds to a special lunch, complete with a limousine escort from their senior center to the restaurant.

Almost every Saturday, the couple says they visit the restaurant, order their favorite menu items through the drive-thru, and enjoy their meal together in a nice quiet parking spot.

But this day, their sweet tradition got an upgrade. The happy couple was entertained by a singing quartet and received a complimentary meal, including Betty Abdon’s favorite – Chick-fil-A Chocolate Chunk Cookies.

Fred and Betty Abdon say one of the secrets to making their love last is setting time aside to keep dating.

Fred and Betty Abdon celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in style at their favorite...
Fred and Betty Abdon celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in style at their favorite Chick-fil-A(Chick-fil-A Cranberry)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith and Col. Jon Meredith
Merediths fired at Fort Hood following criminal investigations: Stars & Stripes
Officials issued an Amber Alert in Texas on Thursday for 13-year-old Aubree Trainer, a girl...
Abducted Texas teen found, Amber Alert discontinued
Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his airplane for a trip to a campaign rally in...
LIVE: Trump rally begins at Waco Regional Airport
Waco income tax return preparers sentenced to prison in tax scheme
Two juveniles rescued after Lampasas River Bank collapses on them
Boy injured during Lampasas River Bank collapse may have trouble walking again, mother says

Latest News

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev during...
Putin says Russia will station tactical nukes in Belarus
Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks with local reporters at the Trump rally in Waco.
PHOTOS: TRUMP RALLY IN WACO
A gun brought by a child to a day care center discharged inside the center while children were...
Gun brought by child goes off inside Illinois day care
The Aviles family is continuing Natalie and Lori's mission of educating on the signs of colon...
McGregor family takes over mission of colon cancer awareness after September tragedy
A gun brought by a child to a day care center discharged inside the center while children were...
Gun brought by child discharges inside Illinois day care