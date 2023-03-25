Get outside and enjoy the beautiful weekend!

It’s a little cool out there across Central Texas this Saturday morning. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 40s and low 50s. Lots of sunshine and a breeze out of the west is expected throughout the rest of the day. Highs will climb into the mid 70s to around 80° this afternoon. We may see a few stray showers across our southeastern counties Sunday, but the better rain chances will stay closer to the Texas coast. Another cold front arrives on Monday, bringing us some isolated showers (rain chances are only around 20%). Monday’s front will cool highs into the upper 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Another system is set to arrive late next week bringing more scattered rain chances.

