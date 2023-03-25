Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Get outside and enjoy the beautiful weekend!

Rain chances return next week
By Jillian Grace
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a little cool out there across Central Texas this Saturday morning. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 40s and low 50s. Lots of sunshine and a breeze out of the west is expected throughout the rest of the day. Highs will climb into the mid 70s to around 80° this afternoon. We may see a few stray showers across our southeastern counties Sunday, but the better rain chances will stay closer to the Texas coast. Another cold front arrives on Monday, bringing us some isolated showers (rain chances are only around 20%). Monday’s front will cool highs into the upper 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday. Another system is set to arrive late next week bringing more scattered rain chances.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith and Col. Jon Meredith
Merediths fired at Fort Hood following criminal investigations: Stars & Stripes
Waco income tax return preparers sentenced to prison in tax scheme
Officials issued an Amber Alert in Texas on Thursday for 13-year-old Aubree Trainer, a girl...
Abducted Texas teen found, Amber Alert discontinued
Two juveniles rescued after Lampasas River Bank collapses on them
Boy injured during Lampasas River Bank collapse may have trouble walking again, mother says
FILE - (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Trump holding ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Waco

Latest News

FastCast
Beautiful Weekend!
In this week’s Degrees of Science we are talking with Dr. Barbara Castanheira Endal from Baylor...
Degrees of Science: 2024 Solar Eclipse
fastcast cumulus clouds
Showers and storms return just in time for your Friday morning commute
FastCast
A few stronger storms could be rollin’ in Friday morning!