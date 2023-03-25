Killeen police investigate a stabbing and possible forced entry
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department are investigating a stabbing and possible forced entry in the 2300 block of Westwood Drive.
Upon officers arrival, they were told that the ex-boyfriend of the victim forced entry into the residence, then stabbing the victim.
That person was transported to Baylor Scott and White with non-life threatening injuries, according to KPD.
The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival.
Anyone with information is urged to call KPD.
