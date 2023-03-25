Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Killeen woman dies from gunshot wound after late night shooting

(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that took the life of one person, early Saturday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 4300 block of Hank Drive around 12:30 a.m., on March 25.

After officers arrived, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound and began CPR until paramedics arrived.

The victim was then transferred to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

This was around 1:18 a.m., according to Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.

A preliminary investigation found that the woman was having an argument with a male when she grabbed a butcher knife and held it to her side.

The male then grabbed a gun, firing and striking the woman in the chest area, according to KPD.

The male called 911 and started CPR until officers arrived and took over.

No arrest has been made at this time.

Detectives continue to actively investigate this incident and there is no additional information at this time.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith and Col. Jon Meredith
Merediths fired at Fort Hood following criminal investigations: Stars & Stripes
Officials issued an Amber Alert in Texas on Thursday for 13-year-old Aubree Trainer, a girl...
Abducted Texas teen found, Amber Alert discontinued
Waco income tax return preparers sentenced to prison in tax scheme
Two juveniles rescued after Lampasas River Bank collapses on them
Boy injured during Lampasas River Bank collapse may have trouble walking again, mother says
FILE - (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Trump holding ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Waco

Latest News

Killeen Police patrol unit
Killeen police investigate a stabbing and possible forced entry
Trump rally in Waco
Morning show coverage of Trump rally in Waco
Navasota teacher facing child porn possession charges
Navasota teacher facing child porn possession charges
Waco fire units respond to multi-vehicle fire
Waco Fire Department responds to a multi-vehicle fire