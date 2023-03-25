McGregor family takes over mission of colon cancer awareness after September tragedy

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - After Natalie, 20, and her mother Lori Aviles, 47, died in a September shooting, their family is now spearheading a mission close to their hearts.

According to an arrest affidavit three children were in the home the night of Sept. 28 when one of the kids says Hernandez fatally shot their mother and her two kids. Documents show two others, Natalie and Lori, were gunned down the following morning.

Before that, Natalie’s father Mike passed away from colon cancer in 2020. His wife, Lori and daughter would host benefit walks every year in his name.

”Lori wanted to keep Mike’s wishes alive by giving back to the Community Cancer Association,” Mike’s sister Renee Flores told KWTX.

Flores said when Lori and Natalie died last year the family knew they had to continue the event.

“Everybody just agreed that this was something that we wanted to continue,” she said.

The family worked with an organization called the Community Cancer Association to continue to raise money and awareness.

“Us working alongside CCA we decided to change it to the Aviles Memorial Walk,” Flores said.

Before she passed, Lori envisioned a bigger turnout for 2023 and that’s exactly what happened.

“In the past few years, we’ve had people show up but never this many,” Ezra Aviles, one of Natalie’s brothers, said.

Close to 300 people showed up to this year’s event, double the number that attended the inaugural walk in 2021. Ezra and his brother Zion, say the support means a lot.

“It makes me and my brother feel really loved knowing that we have everybody behind our backs,” Zion said.

The family is continuing the mission of educating on the signs of colon cancer and community resources available for cancer patients, all in the name of the Aviles family.

“If we can help somebody here today to know those signs and they can get screened we would love for that family to keep having their family member,” Flores said.

