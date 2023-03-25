Pilot dismisses lawsuit against Bryan mayor

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Attorneys representing Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez told KBTX the lawsuit filed by the pilot of a plane that made an emergency landing in a field in December 2022 has been dismissed.

The pilot, Rene Borrel, was suing Gutierrez over claims the plane was being held for ransom.

The plane sat in the field, owned by the Bryan Business Council, until it was removed earlier this week, some three months after the emergency landing.

In a statement to KBTX Gutierrez’s attorney Matthew Doss said “Mr. Gutierrez is pleased that Mr. Borrel dismissed his lawsuit against Mr. Gutierrez as the claims lacked merit. Mr. Gutierrez’s business, La Pistola Cattle Company intends to pursue claims for its damages against Mr. Borrel caused by his negligence. It is our hope that this matter will amicably resolved by the parties outside of court and if not, litigation will follow.”

