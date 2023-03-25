Stunning weekend weather continues

What a beautiful start to the weekend for Central Texas. It was a bit chilly this morning down into the mid 40s and low 50s. For the afternoon - Dry air remained in place and left it feeling very pleasant. We’re a little warmer than normal this afternoon, but with the lack of humidity, it was simply a gorgeous day. Highs today warmed into the mid 70s to low 80s. Heading into overnight hours - With dry air and light winds in place, we’ll drop down into the mid 40s and low 50s by Sunday morning. Southeast winds will begin to return tonight and that will start to bring in a little higher humidity for Sunday. While conditions will remain comfortable throughout the day on Sunday - Some more cloud cover will be heading our way. Mostly sunny skies expected west of I-35 and partly cloudy skies east. There may also be a stray shower across our southeastern areas, but most remain rain-free for the remainder of the weekend and the better chance for rain stays closer to the Texas coastline. Highs on Sunday stay warm and climb into the upper 70s to mid 80s!

A cold front blows in on Monday and brings back in some slightly cooler air for the first half of the work week. We may see an isolated shower or two on Monday as the front arrives. Highs in the low 70s for the afternoon. Breezy northeast winds arrive behind the front, which will cool us off more for Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. We may see a trailing disturbance bring scattered showers Monday night into Tuesday morning. Cloud cover will hang around for Tuesday and Wednesday, but rain looks scarce for us in Central Texas. Breezy southeast winds return on Wednesday, which will pump in some humid air. Temperatures will still be in the low 70s Wednesday, but we climb into the upper 70s by Thursday and even low 80s by Friday.

As Thursday rolls around, Central Texas could be under a period of unsettled, wet weather. Rain chances look best Thursday into Friday morning ahead of an approaching cold front. There are differences between our forecast models regarding the timing and strength of that front. That’ll determine when our best chance for rain and storms arrive in Central Texas. We’re monitoring the risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon and night - But there are still many uncertainties regarding this forecast. Additional uncertainties in our forecast remain for next weekend. One model keeps rain and cooler weather into the weekend and the other moves rain out and keeps us warm and spring-like. Much more to come on your forecast for the second half of next week. Make sure to check back in for more details!

