UPDATE: Murder suspect surrenders to San Jacinto County authorities

Sheriff’s said they believe a teenager shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend.
San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told KBTX Joshua Escobar, 19, turned himself in Saturday...
By Alex Egan
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder that happened Friday afternoon in the Willis area.

Sheriff Greg Capers told KBTX the suspect, Joshua Escobar, 19, turned himself in Saturday evening and is now in the San Jacinto County Jail. A warrant for his arrest included a $1 million bond.

Multiple agencies were searching for Escobar Saturday.

Capers said he believes the teenager shot and killed his ex-girlfriend’s current boyfriend.

The victim, Sean Velazquez, 19, was found with at least two gunshot wounds inside the house where the shooting took place.

Escobar left the scene before law enforcement arrived.

