Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Waco Fire Department responds to a multi-vehicle fire

Waco fire units respond to multi-vehicle fire
Waco fire units respond to multi-vehicle fire(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco fire units responded to a multi-vehicle fire under a carport, Saturday morning.

The fire occurred at the Ashton Oaks All Bills Paid apartment complex in the 5100 block of Hawthorne Dr.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Waco fire units respond to multi-vehicle fire
Waco fire units respond to multi-vehicle fire(KWTX)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith and Col. Jon Meredith
Merediths fired at Fort Hood following criminal investigations: Stars & Stripes
Waco income tax return preparers sentenced to prison in tax scheme
Officials issued an Amber Alert in Texas on Thursday for 13-year-old Aubree Trainer, a girl...
Abducted Texas teen found, Amber Alert discontinued
Two juveniles rescued after Lampasas River Bank collapses on them
Boy injured during Lampasas River Bank collapse may have trouble walking again, mother says
FILE - (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Trump holding ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Waco

Latest News

fastcast bluebonnets
Jillian's Saturday Fastcast
Bosqueville boy throws first pitch amid brain battle
Bosqueville boy throws first pitch amid brain battle
The Breakdown: Friday March 24, 2023 (Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Trump Visit, mother shares story...
The Breakdown: Friday March 24, 2023 (Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Trump Visit, mother shares story of shooting survival, Jimmie & Stevie Ray Vaughn film)
Hernandez-Gonzalez was sentenced to 99 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse
Brenham man sentenced to 99 years for sexually abusing young children