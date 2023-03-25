Waco Fire Department responds to a multi-vehicle fire

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco fire units responded to a multi-vehicle fire under a carport, Saturday morning.

The fire occurred at the Ashton Oaks All Bills Paid apartment complex in the 5100 block of Hawthorne Dr.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

STRUCTURE FIRE - 5100 Block of Hawthorne Dr. @WacoTXFire units operating at a vehicle fire under the carports at an apartment complex. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) March 25, 2023

Waco fire units respond to multi-vehicle fire (KWTX)

