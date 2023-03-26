Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

2 Cuban migrants fly into Florida on motorized hang glider

n this photo, provided by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office via the Florida Keys News Bureau,...
n this photo, provided by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office via the Florida Keys News Bureau, Key West International Airport personnel examine an ultralight aircraft that landed illegally at the airport carrying two Cuban men Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Key West, Fla. An airport spokesperson reported that both men were uninjured and were taken into custody by the Sheriff's Office. There were no interruptions in service and operations continue as normal, airport officials added.(Monroe County Sheriff's Office /the Florida Keys News Bureau via AP))
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Two Cuban migrants used a motorized hang glider to fly the approximately 90 miles (145 kilometers) from the communist island to Key West on Saturday, Florida officials said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the duo landed safely at Key West International Airport at about 10:30 a.m. and were turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol.

Border Patrol officials in South Florida did not answer a phone call Saturday seeking comment.

Overwhelmed by Cubans and other migrants arriving at the Mexican border and into Florida by boat, the Biden administration in early January implemented a policy change that makes them request a permit, or parole, online before arriving with the sponsorship of a relative or acquaintance in the U.S.

Those who arrive without doing that risk deportation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith and Col. Jon Meredith
Merediths fired at Fort Hood following criminal investigations: Stars & Stripes
Donald Trump in Waco, Texas on Saturday, March 2023.
LIVE: Trump tells supporters in Waco he will be president again when dust settles in 2024
Waco income tax return preparers sentenced to prison in tax scheme
Officials issued an Amber Alert in Texas on Thursday for 13-year-old Aubree Trainer, a girl...
Abducted Texas teen found, Amber Alert discontinued
Two juveniles rescued after Lampasas River Bank collapses on them
Boy injured during Lampasas River Bank collapse may have trouble walking again, mother says

Latest News

Female tiger
2 tigers recovered at Georgia zoo after enclosures breached by tornado
On March 26 2021, state trooper Chad Walker was shot and killed in the line of duty on a rural...
‘We never forget it’: Two years later, Groesbeck community still mourning the loss of Trooper Chad Walker
fastcast sunset at a lake
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast
Constance Reddix’s family said had a light that far outshines the painful reality of her death.
‘She was one-of-a-kind’: Family and friends remember woman found beaten to death