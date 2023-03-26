Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

2 tigers recovered at Georgia zoo after enclosures breached by tornado

Female tiger
Female tiger(Charles James Sharp/CC by 4.0)
By GINA MARTINEZ
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS NEWS) - Two missing tigers have been recovered after a tornado damaged a Georgia zoo on Sunday morning, officials confirmed.

On Sunday, the Pine Mountain Animal Safari in Troup County, Georgia, announced they were closed for the day after being impacted by a tornado on Saturday night.

“We have sustained damage at the park and will not be open today,” the zoo posted Sunday on Facebook. “We are working diligently to keep our team and animals safe and will update with more news as it is available.”

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that they received a report from the zoo about an “unaccounted” tiger inside the park. At 10:45 a.m., the sheriff’s office said the second tiger had been captured.

The zoo posted an update on Facebook later that the tornado caused “extensive damage” to the zoo, but no animals or employees were injured.

The zoo added that several animal enclosures were breeched and two tigers “briefly escaped,” but reassured residents that “THE TIGERS ARE SAFE!”

“Both have now been found, tranquilized, and safely returned to a secure enclosure,”the zoo said.

After a tornado warning was issued for parts of Southern Georgia, including Troup County, the sheriffs office said the received reports of trees and power lines.

“We are receiving MULTIPLE reports of trees down, damage on houses and power lines down,” the sheriffs office said in a Facebook post. “If you do not have to get on the roads this morning please do not travel. There is also a report that Verizon cell service is interrupted.”

The South has been hit with a bout of severe weather this weekend, with a deadly tornado claiming at least 26 lives in Mississippi and Alabama.

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith and Col. Jon Meredith
Merediths fired at Fort Hood following criminal investigations: Stars & Stripes
Donald Trump in Waco, Texas on Saturday, March 2023.
LIVE: Trump tells supporters in Waco he will be president again when dust settles in 2024
Waco income tax return preparers sentenced to prison in tax scheme
Officials issued an Amber Alert in Texas on Thursday for 13-year-old Aubree Trainer, a girl...
Abducted Texas teen found, Amber Alert discontinued
Two juveniles rescued after Lampasas River Bank collapses on them
Boy injured during Lampasas River Bank collapse may have trouble walking again, mother says

Latest News

San Diego State forward Aguek Arop (33) celebrates victory against Creighton in the second half...
San Diego State muscles past Creighton, makes 1st Final Four
A crashed helicopter reportedly belongs to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
2 Baton Rouge officers die in helicopter crash
Procession held for 2 officers who died in helicopter crash; officials release a few more details
Procession held for 2 officers who died in helicopter crash; officials release a few more details
The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing...
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi