2 tigers recovered at Georgia zoo after enclosures breached by tornado

ATLANTA (CBS NEWS) - Two missing tigers have been recovered after a tornado damaged a Georgia zoo on Sunday morning, officials confirmed.

On Sunday, the Pine Mountain Animal Safari in Troup County, Georgia, announced they were closed for the day after being impacted by a tornado on Saturday night.

“We have sustained damage at the park and will not be open today,” the zoo posted Sunday on Facebook. “We are working diligently to keep our team and animals safe and will update with more news as it is available.”

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that they received a report from the zoo about an “unaccounted” tiger inside the park. At 10:45 a.m., the sheriff’s office said the second tiger had been captured.

The zoo posted an update on Facebook later that the tornado caused “extensive damage” to the zoo, but no animals or employees were injured.

The zoo added that several animal enclosures were breeched and two tigers “briefly escaped,” but reassured residents that “THE TIGERS ARE SAFE!”

“Both have now been found, tranquilized, and safely returned to a secure enclosure,”the zoo said.

After a tornado warning was issued for parts of Southern Georgia, including Troup County, the sheriffs office said the received reports of trees and power lines.

“We are receiving MULTIPLE reports of trees down, damage on houses and power lines down,” the sheriffs office said in a Facebook post. “If you do not have to get on the roads this morning please do not travel. There is also a report that Verizon cell service is interrupted.”

The South has been hit with a bout of severe weather this weekend, with a deadly tornado claiming at least 26 lives in Mississippi and Alabama.

