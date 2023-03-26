Multiple days with rain chances for the final week of March

The weather this weekend was truly a Spring-time gift! We had plenty of sunshine, a nice breeze, and warm but comfortable conditions. Both days started off chilly, but then featured a huge warm up with highs reaching into the upper 70s to mid 80s for both afternoons. Hopefully you were able to get outside and enjoy the weather!

Small changes arrive in our forecast as we head into the new work week. A weak cold front will move through our area tonight, bringing back northeasterly winds. This front will impact temperatures across our area throughout the day on Monday. Our northern areas will be much cooler than what our southern counties will see. Monday morning starts out in the mid 40s north to mid 50s south with increasing clouds. For most, afternoon temperatures will be a little cooler than what we saw over the weekend - With highs in the low 70s north to low 80s south Monday afternoon. The front is forecast to stall to our south during the day Monday. That boundary may allow for a few showers and isolated thunderstorms to develop in Central Texas during the afternoon hours. Another stronger front will push in Monday night - Bringing another chance for a few scattered showers and storms during the overnight hours into Tuesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the majority of Central Texas - From Waco and areas south - Under a Marginal Risk (Level 1/5) for a chance at an isolated strong to severe storm Monday afternoon into the overnight hours. The greatest weather dangers look to be large hail if a strong storm develops.

Strong north winds will funnel in behind Monday night’s cold front. Wind gusts up to 30 mph look possible throughout the day on Tuesday. Those stronger north winds will bring in a more significant cool down. Tuesday morning will be mild in the 50s with highs in the mid to upper 60s for the afternoon. Tuesday looks to be the only day this week that we’ll see cooler than normal temperatures. Winds will start to turn more easterly on Wednesday, which will begin to push that cooler air out. Partly cloudy skies and overall dry weather looks to be here for the middle of the week. Temperatures look to warm into the low 70s Wednesday afternoon - Which will be right where we should be for this time of the year. Humidity levels continue to increase into Thursday as strong southeast winds return. Those winds will also pump in warmer air. Highs for Thursday afternoon look to soar into the upper 70s.

Our best chance for rain this work week arrives Thursday into Friday. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase as an upper-level disturbance approaches our region. Isolated to scattered showers and storms look possible during the day on Thursday, but the better severe weather chances stay out in West Texas and the Panhandle. As a dryline and Pacific front push into our area Thursday night into Friday - More widespread showers and storms look to move into Central Texas. This may also bring another round of strong to severe storms into our area. Forecast models have different timing between these systems - So there are still many uncertainties that impact the strength of this system and when the rain clears out. For next weekend, we look mostly dry at the moment with temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s. We may see rain chances increase heading into the first full week of April.

