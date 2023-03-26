Stunning weekend weather continues

Central Texas was gifted with beautiful weather to get the weekend started and our streak of stunning weather continues right into our Sunday. Light winds and mostly clear skies allowed our temperatures to cool off last night. Sunday morning is starting out in the mid 40s to low 50s. Southeast winds will continue today and start to bring in some higher humidity air. Now conditions will still feel pleasant, but our air will not be as dry today. With southeast winds moving back in - Gulf moisture will start to return throughout the day. We’ll see increasing clouds as a result of that increase in moisture. Mostly sunny skies expected west of I-35 and partly cloudy skies east. There may also be a stray shower across our southeastern areas, but most remain rain-free for the remainder of the weekend and the better chance for rain stays closer to the Texas coastline. Highs today stay warm and spring-like and climb into the upper 70s to mid 80s!

A cold front blows in on Monday and brings back in some slightly cooler air for the first half of the work week. We may see an isolated shower or two on Monday as the front arrives. Highs in the low 70s for the afternoon. Breezy northeast winds arrive behind the front, which will cool us off more for Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. We may see a trailing disturbance bring scattered showers Monday night into Tuesday morning. Cloud cover will hang around for Tuesday and Wednesday, but rain looks scarce for us in Central Texas. Breezy southeast winds return on Wednesday, which will pump in some humid air. Temperatures will still be in the low 70s Wednesday, but we climb into the upper 70s by Thursday and even low 80s by Friday.

As Thursday rolls around, Central Texas could be under a period of unsettled, wet weather. Rain chances look best Thursday into Friday morning ahead of an approaching cold front. There are differences between our forecast models regarding the timing and strength of that front. That’ll determine when our best chance for rain and storms arrive in Central Texas. We’re monitoring the risk for severe storms Thursday afternoon and night - But there are still many uncertainties regarding this forecast. Additional uncertainties in our forecast remain for next weekend. One model keeps rain and cooler weather into the weekend and the other moves rain out and keeps us warm and spring-like. Much more to come on your forecast for the second half of next week. Make sure to check back in for more details!

