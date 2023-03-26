U.S. Customs and Border sends reminder on easter egg restrictions as Easter nears

LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - With Easter around the corner, the United States Customs and Border Patrol are reminding travelers that cascarones, confetti-filled eggshells, are restricted to 12 or less per passenger.

In a news release, CBP reminds the public that the eggs may be decorated but must be clean and dry. The egg must be free of egg residue such as the egg yolk and egg white must be removed.

They may contain confetti or other unregulated items.

“Agriculture enforcement continues to be an integral part of the CBP mission,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Our CBP agriculture specialists work diligently to prevent the spread of animal diseases and the traveling public can help tremendously by adhering to these restrictions regarding personal use importations of cascarones.”

Cascarones are a restricted commodity by CBP in order to prevent the further spread of Newcastle Disease and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) through contaminated eggshells.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Newcastle Disease is a highly contagious, fatal viral disease that affects a substantial number of bird species, attacking respiratory, nervous and digestive systems. Mortality is up to 90 percent of exposed birds.

HPAI is also a viral disease that can cause exceptionally high mortality, especially in turkeys. The virus infects chickens, turkeys, ducks, partridges, pheasants, quail, pigeons, and ostriches. Effectively all birds are considered to be at risk of infection. In addition, official control measures for both diseases effectively disrupt trade in poultry products from affected areas.

CBP would like to remind the public that fresh eggs, raw chicken, and live birds or poultry continue to be prohibited from entry.

Attempting to bring in these or other prohibited agricultural items would lead to traveler delays and may result in a fine ranging from $300 to $1000.

