Wideload vehicle blocking lanes of Highway 6 north of Benchley
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Traffic on Highway 6 north of Benchley is being slowed Sunday afternoon as crews work to get a wide-load vehicle turned around.
Dispatchers tell KBTX the vehicle was too big to fit under a railroad overpass and is having to turn around.
This effort is causing lanes of the highway to close periodically to traffic in both directions.
Drivers should expect delays or find a detour in the meantime.
