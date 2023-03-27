Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Baylor student launches company to shed light on challenges of epilepsy, unplanned hospital visits

Diagnosed with drug resistant epilepsy at 11, Isla Ritchie now runs Go Bag, which sells bags of essential items in case of emergencies
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:16 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After years of unplanned hospital visits due to her drug resistant epilepsy diagnosis, Baylor University freshman Isla Ritchie is helping others in similar situations with the launch of her company Go Bag.

According to the World Health Organization, epilepsy affects nearly 50 million people worldwide.

Ritchie was diagnosed with drug resistant epilepsy when she was just 11 years old, suffering from seizures despite using medication.

Because Ritchie had so many unplanned hospital trips, her mother, Lisa Ritchie, started putting together a little bag of essential items they needed while they were there— deodorant, toothbrushes and toothpaste, phone chargers, and more.

Lisa then started giving the bags to friends who were also going through difficult times and received positive feedback.

Around the same time, Isla started school at Baylor University, where she took an entrepreneurship class and fell in love.

This passion le her to team up with her mom and start a business for their bags called Go Gag.

“You wouldn’t know you need it until you do,” Isla Ritchie, the CEO of Go Bag, told KWTX. “It’s to get you through a difficult time, and it also could get friends through a difficult time, too. It’s not just you.”

The brand carries a line of six unique bags full of hospital-stay essentials. It’s meant for those “just in case” moments, according to the mother and daughter duo.

“My only goal in life is to help at least one person or just to help people in general, because people have helped me every time I’ve been to the emergency room or hospital,” Isla Ritchie, the CEO of Go Bag, told KWTX. “Nurses, doctors, NPs, PAs, it’s just all these people have taught me how caring they were, and how it’s left a really big impact on me. So I want to do that to other people.”

Go Bag offers six unique bags to customers at a price of $22.

To learn more about the company and its products, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith and Col. Jon Meredith
Merediths fired at Fort Hood following criminal investigations: Stars & Stripes
Donald Trump in Waco, Texas on Saturday, March 2023.
LIVE: Trump tells supporters in Waco he will be president again when dust settles in 2024
Waco income tax return preparers sentenced to prison in tax scheme
Officials issued an Amber Alert in Texas on Thursday for 13-year-old Aubree Trainer, a girl...
Abducted Texas teen found, Amber Alert discontinued
Police in Temple, Texas say this man attempted to kidnap a girl at Walmart.
Suspect identified in attempted kidnapping of 8-year-old girl at Temple Walmart

Latest News

Waco Police work to keep the city safe at all times.
Waco police investigate capital murder
After years of unplanned hospital trips due to her drug-resistant epilepsy, Baylor University...
Epilepsy Awareness Day
On March 26 2021, state trooper Chad Walker was shot and killed in the line of duty on a rural...
2 years since Trooper Chad Walker was killed in the line of duty
A man was arrested after he opened an emergency door aboard a Delta flight about to take off...
Man arrested after opening emergency exit door on Delta flight to Seattle