Gatesville man killed in shooting, suspects on the loose

By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Gatesville Police Department is working to identify the three suspects involved in a shooting that left a man dead.

Officers responded to the shooting at around 9:36 p.m. on Mar. 26 in the 1600 block of Waco Street.

Upon arrival, they found an adult man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound/

EMS personnel arrived a short time later, but paramedics were unable to revive the victim.

Officers spoke to several witnesses in the area while investigators with Gatesville Police and Texas Rangers arrived to process the scene for evidence. Coryell County Sheriff’s Deputies and Gatesville Fire Department personnel assisted with the scene as well.

Preliminary information indicates the victim was standing near his open front door when three people approached him from the street. Within moments, one of the people fired a handgun at the victim, striking him at least once.

The three people then fled on foot back toward Waco Street, and possibly, across an open field to the south toward Saunders Street.

Not a single one of the three suspects has been identified at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the Gatesville Police Department at 254-865-2226 or Centex Crime Stoppers at 254-865-8477.

Crime Stoppers callers may remain anonymous and information leading to the arrest of suspects, in this case, may result in a cash reward.

