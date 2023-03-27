Advertise
John McGrath hired by City of Hewitt to serve as new police chief

John McGrath
John McGrath(City of Hewitt)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Hewitt on Monday announced John McGrath will serve as its new chief of police.

McGrath’s first day with the force is scheduled for Monday, April 3, 2023.

The new chief has 31 years of operations and supervisory experience in patrol, traffic operations, criminal investigations, SWAT, and internal affairs, the City of Hewitt said.

In 1991, he joined the Arlington Police Department as a police officer and was promoted to deputy police chief in 2018.

McGrath earned a master of criminal justice degree from Tarleton State University and holds a master peace officer certification from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement.

McGrath is a graduate of the FBI National Academy 282nd session, the Institute for Law Enforcement Administration (ILEA) School of Executive Leadership, and the Senior Management Institute for Police.

“The hiring of Chief John McGrath will only compliment and promote the Hewitt Police Department and the outstanding foundation and leadership of former Chief Jim Devlin,” said City Manager Bo Thomas.

Devlin is now serving as Hewitt’s assistant city manager.

