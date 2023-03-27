Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

FDIC: First Citizens Bank to acquire Silicon Valley Bank

Silicon Valley Bank, based in Santa Clara, California, failed on March 10 after depositors...
Silicon Valley Bank, based in Santa Clara, California, failed on March 10 after depositors rushed to withdraw money amid fears about the bank’s health. It was the second-largest bank collapse in U.S. history.(Source: Google Maps)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:35 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. has agreed on the sale of troubled Silicon Valley Bank to North Carolina-based First-Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

The sale involves the sale of all deposits and loans of SVB to First-Citizens, the FDIC said in a statement late Sunday.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank rattled the banking industry and led the FDIC and other regulators to act to protect depositors to prevent wider financial turmoil.

The bank, based in Santa Clara, California, failed on March 10 after depositors rushed to withdraw money amid fears about the bank’s health. It was the second-largest bank collapse in U.S. history.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith and Col. Jon Meredith
Merediths fired at Fort Hood following criminal investigations: Stars & Stripes
Donald Trump in Waco, Texas on Saturday, March 2023.
LIVE: Trump tells supporters in Waco he will be president again when dust settles in 2024
Waco income tax return preparers sentenced to prison in tax scheme
Officials issued an Amber Alert in Texas on Thursday for 13-year-old Aubree Trainer, a girl...
Abducted Texas teen found, Amber Alert discontinued
Police in Temple, Texas say this man attempted to kidnap a girl at Walmart.
Suspect identified in attempted kidnapping of 8-year-old girl at Temple Walmart

Latest News

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a ballistic missile...
North Korea test-fires 2 more missiles as US sends carrier
The body of 7-year-old Edgar Espinoza was found in the ocean off central California days after...
Boy, 7, found dead off California coast near where mom died
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) steps back before shooting a 3-point basket as Louisville guard...
Caitlin Clark leads Iowa to first Final Four since 1993
After years of unplanned hospital trips due to her drug-resistant epilepsy, Baylor University...
Baylor student launches company to shed light on challenges of epilepsy, unplanned hospital visits