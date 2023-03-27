Food and music: Waco Civic Theater’s annual fundraiser comes with a twist this year

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Civic Theatre is getting ready to host the annual fundraiser that helps it operate throughout the year, but this year, it has a twist.

The event is called Stars Over Broadway at Milo and will take place at the popular restaurant on Franklin Avenue.

Attendees will be served appetizers, entrees and desserts with a performance for each.

Waco Civic Theatre Executive Director Eric Shephard said it’s an entertaining way to raise much needed funds as tickets sales and memberships only account for 30 percent of the nonprofit’s yearly operating budget.

“It’s our annual fundraiser, but we put a twist on it this year,” Eric said. “We’re going to be at Milo and we’re going to do songs that have to do with food or dining or having a good time, and so we will have it at the restaurant and sing about the experience that we’re having.”

The Waco Civic Theatre hosts more than 13,000 people from the greater Waco area a year, offering everything from locally produced performances to workshops and summer camps.

The group focuses on outreach, offering camps to Waco ISD students. Shephard says exposing children to theatre has shown to boost communication skills, increase empathy, and actually improve SAT and ACT scores.

Leighton Stewman is a fifth grader in Midway ISD and says that being a part of the group has given her confidence. (Courtesy Photo)

Leighton Stewman is a fifth grader in Midway ISD and says that being a part of the group has given her confidence.

“I’ve never really tried out for a solo at school until this year after doing it,” Leighton said. “I just really want to.”

It’s a feeling shared by fellow elementary school performer Greer Bledsoe, who said she loves the community and meeting new friends.

“I just love it because of all the people you meet,” Greer said. “Just being on stage when it’s not an opportunity you get to do every day is just amazing.”

10th grade Valor student Ainsley Kennedy has been part of the theatre since she was 7-year-old.

“Ever since my first show I could not stop wanting to do things there,” Ainsley said. “Just the community of the Waco Civic Theatre and how they draw you in. You cannot leave without wanting to come back.”

Tickets and sponsorships are available for the April 15th event which Shephard says will be fun and worthwhile.

“It’s a great time as well as a chance to raise money for an organization that I think is really worth it,” he said.

To purchase tickets and for more information you can go to wacocivictheatre.org or call 254-776-1591.

