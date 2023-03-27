The weekend weather holds over into today, kind of...

The phenomenal weekend weather we were all treated to is kind of hanging around today. We’re expecting extra clouds overhead, especially this afternoon, and we could see some rain. Temperatures this morning starting out in the 50s will warm into the low-to-mid 70s. We’re expecting a mix of sunshine and clouds today, but today’s extra clouds will keep high temperatures cooler today compared to yesterday. A weak frontal boundary passed through the area Sunday and stalled to our south. The front stays far enough away from Central Texas that it won’t really kick up much rain, but a few late-day showers may form west of our area in the Concho Valley and in the Hill Country. We’re unlikely to see any rain today, outside of a stray late-day shower west of Highway 281, but the rain to our west and southwest may roll in tomorrow as another front approaches from the north. Tonight’s rain chances are near 40%. A stray strong storm is possible with the overnight rain, but we likely won’t see anything more than small hail with the strongest storms.

As the front moves through the area, we’re expecting temperatures to drop into the 60s Tuesday because of gusty north winds. North winds tomorrow will gust to near 30 MPH and the extra clouds overhead will keep highs in the mid-60s. We’re unlikely to see much, if any rain, Tuesday, but a 20% chance of rain returns Tuesday late-afternoon and Tuesday night. Remnant boundaries from Monday night’s rain could fire some more rain up again. Even though the rain coverage may be fairly widespread, rain chances are capped at 30% since it’s unclear where the boundary will set up and that could keep the rain farther to our south. Thankfully, the cooler air behind Tuesday’s front will be short lived as we climb back into the low 70s Wednesday. Another potent storm system will approach the area Thursday into (likely) Friday. The slower arrival of this storm system may keep us relatively rain-free. We’ll have to keep an eye out for a few isolated stronger storms Thursday afternoon and evening, but Thursday’s severe weather risk will likely stay to our north. On Friday, the upper-level storm system and attached surface front will blast through the area bringing us a 40% chance of rain. We may be on the tail end of this system so severe storms could form but will most likely stay well to our north.

