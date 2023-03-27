Advertise
Judge drops child sex assault charges against former Texas Rangers player John Wetteland

John Wetteland - Photo: Denton County Jail
By CBS 11 Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DENTON (CBSNewsTexas- A Denton County judge has dropped child sexual assault charges against former Texas Rangers pitcher John Wetteland.

He was accused of sexually abusing a child younger than 14. Police arrested Wetteland in 2018, and he was indicted a year later.

Then, a judge declared a mistrial in September of 2022.

The former All-Star and World Series MVP pitcher played for the Texas Rangers from 1997 to 2000.

He also played for the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners.

Wetteland faced 25 years to life in prison, if convicted.

