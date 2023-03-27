Advertise
LSU dances to Final Four after beating Miami

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, center, is surrounded by her players after defeating Miami in an...
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, center, is surrounded by her players after defeating Miami in an Elite 8 college basketball game to earn a trip to the Final 4 in the NCAA Tournament in Greenville, S.C., Sunday, March 26, 2023.(Mic Smith | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:50 PM CDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WAFB) - The No. 3 seed LSU Tigers took down the No. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes in a hard-fought game on Sunday, March 26, to advance to the Final Four.

The Tigers (32-2) defeated the Hurricanes (22-13), 54-42.

LSU players and coaches celebrate after beating Miami to advance to the Final Four.
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, forward Angel Reese, and guard Alexis Morris spoke to the media after the Tigers' win over Miami in the Elite 8.
We take you inside the LSU women's basketball locker room to hear from the players after their win over Miami.

RELATED: Reese, LSU women push past Miami 54-42 to reach Final Four

Alexis Morris led the Tigers with 21 points.

It wasn’t the best offensive game from LSU star Angel Reese, as she scored just 13 points and shot just 20% from the floor, but Reese did grab 18 rebounds to secure her 32nd double-double of the season, breaking the SEC record for most double-doubles in a season.

LSU held Miami to just 27 points through the first three quarters, the lowest total in this year’s tournament. The Tiger defense forced the Hurricanes to 15 turnovers and LSU outrebounded Miami 49 to 35.

The Tigers held the Hurricanes to just 16 points in the second half.

Both teams struggled to shoot from behind the arc, as they went a combined 1-for-27 with the lone three-pointer coming from Kateri Poole with seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Poole’s three put the Tigers up 48-34.

Miami went on an 8-0 run to cut the Tiger lead down to 43-35 with 4:24 left.

LSU will face the winner between No. 1 seed Virginia Tech and No. 3 seed Ohio State.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

