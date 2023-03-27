Man arrested after opening emergency exit door on Delta flight to Seattle

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - A man was arrested after he opened an emergency door aboard a Delta flight about to take off from Los Angeles to Seattle.

Authorities report as the plane pushed away from the gate Mar. 25, a passenger on board opened an emergency exit door.

This caused the emergency slide to open and airport police quickly responded to arrest the passenger.

Police say the man is now undergoing a mental evaluation.

No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, passengers were able to get booked on other flights by Delta.

