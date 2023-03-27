Advertise
Man found dead — along with 60 venomous snakes and an alligator — inside Pennsylvania home

By CBS NEWS
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:21 PM CDT
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CBS NEWS) - A 911 call for an unresponsive man led to police finding more than 150 reptiles in a home in western Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reported.

Officials were called Tuesday to the home in Aliquippa, which is about 30 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. Police said they found a 23-year-old man dead, though it is not clear how he died. More than 150 reptiles, including 60 venomous snakes and an alligator, also were found in the home, officials said.

“There was a cobra in there, a rattlesnake in there, black mambas,” said Jim Bologna, a code enforcement officer.

Officers also found a 3-year-old girl in a high chair near a venomous snake inside the home. The Office of Children, Youth and Families was called to the scene.

“Nobody should have that many poisonous snakes anywhere,” Aliquippa resident Valerie McDermott said. “They should be destroyed.”

Officials said the child and the four adults in the home were from Ohio, Tennessee and Colorado moved in recently. Officials said they came to sell the animals.

“These folks have a business they run,” Bologna said. “They sell reptiles, venomous and non-venomous. They just moved here, last two months or so.”

The reptiles were moved to an exotic pet store in Ambridge that works with the Beaver County Humane Society.

The people renting the home in Aliquippa were allowed to stay, but they did break the city code and could face fines.

CBS Pittsburgh reached out to the landlord but did not immediately hear back.

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

