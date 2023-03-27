Temple police identify woman infatal overnight shooting

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department has identified the victim shot in the Sunday shooting.

Leiira Rene Teasley, 39, was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey at 12:47 a.m.

TPD responded to shots fired around 12:25 a.m. Mar. 26 at the 600 block of S. 18th Street.

One male, with injuries, was sent to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

There is no suspect at this time.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com

