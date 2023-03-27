Temple police investigate aggravated assault
No suspect at this time
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that left one man injured.
Temple police officers responded at around 8:13 a.m. Mar. 27 to a call at N 4th St and E Nugent.
When officers arrived on the scene, a man was found with a gunshot wound and was transported to Baylor Scott & White.
There is no suspect at this time.
The case is under investigation.
Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- 8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com
