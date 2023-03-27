Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Trial underway for Waco man accused of sexually abusing girl, forcing her to watch pornographic images on his phone

Walter Manuel Cardona, 31, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child and faces a...
Walter Manuel Cardona, 31, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child and faces a minimum of 25 years without parole and up to life in prison without parole if convicted.(PHOTO: Tommy Witherspoon for KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man charged with sexually abusing a young family member over a five-year period and forcing her to watch pornographic images on his phone is on trial in 54th State District Court of McLennan County.

Walter Manuel Cardona, 31, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child and faces a minimum of 25 years without parole and up to life in prison without parole if convicted.

Testimony is set to begin Tuesday morning. Prosecutors Tara Avants and Luke McCowan and defense attorney Jonathan Sibley selected a jury on Monday.

The alleged victim reported Cardona sexually abused her on multiple occasions beginning when she was 7 in January 2016 until she reported the abuse in March 2021, according to an arrest affidavit.

The alleged victim reported the abuse to a Department of Family and Protective Services investigator and later was interviewed at the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children, according to court records. She also reported to those agency representatives that Cardona sexually abused her on numerous occasions, court records show.

Cardona has juvenile convictions for burglary of a building, giving false information to police, burglary of a vehicle and criminal mischief, according to court records.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith and Col. Jon Meredith
Merediths fired at Fort Hood following criminal investigations: Stars & Stripes
Donald Trump in Waco, Texas on Saturday, March 2023.
LIVE: Trump tells supporters in Waco he will be president again when dust settles in 2024
Police in Temple, Texas say this man attempted to kidnap a girl at Walmart.
Suspect identified in attempted kidnapping of 8-year-old girl at Temple Walmart
Officials issued an Amber Alert in Texas on Thursday for 13-year-old Aubree Trainer, a girl...
Abducted Texas teen found, Amber Alert discontinued
Waco income tax return preparers sentenced to prison in tax scheme

Latest News

Perry Dwyane Dixon, 46, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on a charge of...
Trial of Waco man accused of sexually abusing young relatives underway
John Wetteland - Photo: Denton County Jail
Judge drops child sex assault charges against former Texas Rangers player John Wetteland
Department of Veterans Affairs
Texas Woman sentenced for defrauding VA, SSA of more than $500K
Man found dead — along with 60 venomous snakes and an alligator — inside Pennsylvania home
Man found dead — along with 60 venomous snakes and an alligator — inside Pennsylvania home