Trial underway for Waco man accused of sexually abusing girl, forcing her to watch pornographic images on his phone

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man charged with sexually abusing a young family member over a five-year period and forcing her to watch pornographic images on his phone is on trial in 54th State District Court of McLennan County.

Walter Manuel Cardona, 31, is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a young child and faces a minimum of 25 years without parole and up to life in prison without parole if convicted.

Testimony is set to begin Tuesday morning. Prosecutors Tara Avants and Luke McCowan and defense attorney Jonathan Sibley selected a jury on Monday.

The alleged victim reported Cardona sexually abused her on multiple occasions beginning when she was 7 in January 2016 until she reported the abuse in March 2021, according to an arrest affidavit.

The alleged victim reported the abuse to a Department of Family and Protective Services investigator and later was interviewed at the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children, according to court records. She also reported to those agency representatives that Cardona sexually abused her on numerous occasions, court records show.

Cardona has juvenile convictions for burglary of a building, giving false information to police, burglary of a vehicle and criminal mischief, according to court records.

