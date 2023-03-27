Vehicle belonging to family of missing Everman child found at DFW Airport

EVERMAN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — There are new developments in the search for a missing six-year-old Everman boy.

On Saturday night, the Amber Alert for Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez turned into an Endangered Missing Persons Alert. Everman police say the boy who has severe developmental and physical disabilities is still missing.

“I need to be very clear that we currently do not have any physical evidence related to Noel’s status as a missing person. What I do know is that we have a six-year-old disabled boy [who] cannot be accounted for,” said Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer.

Last night, Everman police found out Noel’s mother Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, his stepfather and Rodriguez-Singh’s other children boarded an international flight two days before the Amber Alert was issued.

The family’s car was found abandoned at DFW Airport, but there was no sign of Noel.

“At approximately 9 p.m. last night, we learned that the mother, stepfather and siblings had all left the country on a Turkish Airways flight to Istanbul that flew out on March 23,” said Chief Spencer.

Noel was not listed as a passenger on that flight. So where could he be?

Here’s what we know so far. Child Protective Investigations or CPI asked Everman police to conduct a welfare check on Noel at the family’s home on Wisteria Drive in Everman. Noel’s mother Cindy Rodriguez-Singh told police Noel was with his biological father in Mexico. But CPI found out that wasn’t true. Family members also told CPI they haven’t seen Noel since November of 2022.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for a 6-year-old child who was allegedly abducted. (National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

“It appeared to the CPI investigator that the mother was intentionally avoiding authorities,” said Chief Spencer.

Chief Spencer shared in a press conference on Sunday that CPS did have prior investigations and actions against Noel’s mother Cindy Rodriguez-Singh.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Cindy Rodriguez Singh for giving a false report about a missing person.

“He has a requirement to be on oxygen at certain points in time and we don’t know if he’s getting that,” said Chief Spencer.

CBS News Texas spoke with a homeowner who said Cindy Rodriguez-Singh, her husband and kids lived in a home behind his house on his property.

Jeremiah Childers works at a gas station down the road from the family’s home and lives two doors down from them. He says Noel’s mother was a regular customer here.

“I have seen the child that they’re looking for,” said Childers. " I had seen her and the children out before you wouldn’t think anything was really wrong with the situation.”

Police are desperately looking for the public’s help in finding Noel.

“To know that I was so close to something like that, I feel a little bad, like I wish I could do more to help,” said Childers.

