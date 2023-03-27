Advertise
Waco capital murder suspect in custody as police investigate

Names of the victims nor suspect released at this time.
police sirens generic photo
police sirens generic photo(Atlanta News First)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is currently investigating a capital murder where one suspect is in custody.

Authorities responded at around 7:15 p.m. Mar. 26 near the 2100 block of Clay Ave. to an assault.

A 59-year-old woman was found unconscious and covered in blood and began life-saving measures until she was transported to Hillcrest hospital where she was later pronounced dead due to her wounds.

A second victim, a 70-year-old man, was found and pronounced dead at the scene

The suspect was at the scene and was taken into custody.

Police have not released the names of the victims or of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

