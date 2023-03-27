Waco capital murder suspect in custody as police investigate

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is currently investigating a capital murder where one suspect is in custody.

Authorities responded at around 7:15 p.m. Mar. 26 near the 2100 block of Clay Ave. to an assault.

A 59-year-old woman was found unconscious and covered in blood and began life-saving measures until she was transported to Hillcrest hospital where she was later pronounced dead due to her wounds.

A second victim, a 70-year-old man, was found and pronounced dead at the scene

The suspect was at the scene and was taken into custody.

Police have not released the names of the victims or of the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.