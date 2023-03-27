Advertise
Waco man stabbed, killed mother and stepfather after argument over air conditioner: affidavit

Man told police he fatally stabbed mother who tried to intervene “because he wanted to kill her too”
Matias Maltos-Saucedo, 25,
Matias Maltos-Saucedo, 25,(McLennan County Jail)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An affidavit for arrest obtained by KWTX reveals a Waco man stabbed and killed his mother and stepfather after an argument over the air conditioner.

Matias Maltos-Saucedo, 25, is identified in the court document as the man charged with capital murder in the killings of his mother Felipa Martinez, 59, and stepfather, Antonio Martinez, 70.

Authorities responded to an assault at around 7:15 p.m. on Mar. 26 near the 2100 block of Clay Avenue. As one of the responding officers entered the residence, he “saw the suspect covered in blood” and immediately ordered the suspect to drop two knives, the affidavit states.

Felipa Martinez was found unconscious and covered in blood, and police began life-saving measures until she was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest, where she was later pronounced dead. A second victim, Antonio Martinez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“When I asked (the suspect) what happened, Matias stated that he had an argument about the air conditioner” with Antonio Martinez, the officer wrote in the affidavit.

“Matias became upset about the argument and stabbed the 70-year-old Hispanic male relative with a knife,” the officer further wrote in the document, “The 59-year-old Hispanic female relative stepped in to intervene. Matias said he stabbed the 59-year-old Hispanic female relative because he wanted to kill her too.”

Maltos-Saucedo is being held without bond at the McLennan County Jail, online jail record show.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.

