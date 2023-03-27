Waco police investigate capital murder

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police are investigating a capital murder and have taken one male suspect into custody.

Around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, officers say they responded to an assault in progress call near the 2100 block of Clay Ave.

Officers say when they arrived on the scene, a 59-year old woman was found unconscious and covered in blood.

The suspect was on-scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody.

Officers say they immediately began life saving measures on the woman until she was transported to Hillcrest hospital by AMR.

Unfortunately, her wounds were too severe and she was later pronounced dead.

Officers located a second victim, a 70-year-old male, that was pronounced dead on-scene.

Police say they will release the names of the victim and suspect at a later date and that this investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.