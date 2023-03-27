Advertise
Waco man charged with capital murder in killings of mother, stepfather

Matias Maltos-Saucedo, 25,
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Matias Maltos-Saucedo, 25, has been identified by Waco police as the man charged with capital murder in the killings of his mother Felipa Martinez, 59, and stepfathe, Antonio Martinez, 70.

Authorities responded to an assault at around 7:15 p.m. Mar. 26 near the 2100 block of Clay Ave.

Felipa Martinez was found unconscious and covered in blood, and police began life-saving measures until she was transported to Hillcrest hospital,where she was later pronounced dead.

A second victim, Antonio Martinez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available.

Copyright 2023, KWTX. All rights reserved.

