Amber Alert issued for 6-month-baby in Houston

Baby Summer is believed to be with her mother, Autumn Moore, 28, who is also missing.
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-month-old baby girl out of Houston.

Summer Moore was last seen at 5:10 p.m. Mar. 27 in the 7400 block of Alabonson. Her clothing description is unknown.

Anyone with information is to call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600 or call 713-222-TIPS.

