Amber Alert issued for 6-month-baby in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 6-month-old baby girl out of Houston.

Summer Moore was last seen at 5:10 p.m. Mar. 27 in the 7400 block of Alabonson. Her clothing description is unknown.

Baby Summer is believed to be with her mother, Autumn Moore, 28, who is also missing.

Anyone with information is to call the Houston Police Department at 713-308-3600 or call 713-222-TIPS.

