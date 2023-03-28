Baylor freshman Keyonte George declares for NBA draft
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor freshman guard Keyonte George officially declared for the 2023 NBA draft.
George posted a statement on his Instagram that expressed his gratitude to Baylor.
“Growing up it was always my dream to play for a school that felt like home and treated me like family. I was blessed to find that at Baylor,” stated George.
George is projected to be a top-10 pick in the upcoming draft. He was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year.
He was the highest ranked recruit in Baylor history.
