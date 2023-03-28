Advertise
Baylor freshman Keyonte George declares for NBA draft

Baylor guard Keyonte George (1) in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in...
Baylor guard Keyonte George (1) in the first half of a second-round college basketball game in the men's NCAA Tournament Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Darby Brown
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor freshman guard Keyonte George officially declared for the 2023 NBA draft.

George posted a statement on his Instagram that expressed his gratitude to Baylor.

“Growing up it was always my dream to play for a school that felt like home and treated me like family. I was blessed to find that at Baylor,” stated George.

George is projected to be a top-10 pick in the upcoming draft. He was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

He was the highest ranked recruit in Baylor history.

