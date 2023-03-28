Baylor freshman Keyonte George declares for NBA draft

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor freshman guard Keyonte George officially declared for the 2023 NBA draft.

George posted a statement on his Instagram that expressed his gratitude to Baylor.

“Growing up it was always my dream to play for a school that felt like home and treated me like family. I was blessed to find that at Baylor,” stated George.

Keyonte George declares for the NBA Draft. He’s projected to be a top-10 pick. pic.twitter.com/Srk1v8A469 — Darby Brown (@darbyjobrown) March 28, 2023

George is projected to be a top-10 pick in the upcoming draft. He was named Big 12 Freshman of the Year.

He was the highest ranked recruit in Baylor history.

