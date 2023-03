(KWTX) - In this week’s Degrees of Science we are talking with Christina Gropp from the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety. IBHS studies hail in the field and in their “Hail Lab”. As part of their research they send a quick response team to evaluate and 3d scan potentially record setting hail stones. In April of 2022 their team went to Salado to 3d scan a massive hail stone

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.