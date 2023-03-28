Advertise
Fire ravages McGregor home, pet killed

House fire in the 800 block of South Jefferson in McGregor, Texas.
House fire in the 800 block of South Jefferson in McGregor, Texas.(Royden Ogletree for KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The fire marshal is investigating the cause of a fire that ravaged a home in the 800 block of South Jefferson Tuesday, March 28.

Officials told KWTX no one was home at the time of the fire, but one dog was killed. It’s unclear how many people lived in the home.

The fire was reported shortly before 3 p.m. No further information is available at this time.

House fire in the 800 block of South Jefferson in McGregor, Texas.
House fire in the 800 block of South Jefferson in McGregor, Texas.(Royden Ogletree for KWTX)

