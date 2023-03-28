Keeping rain chances around, but not everyone will see rain

You can almost tell that the seasons are fighting for control. We’ve seen a nice combination of cooler temperatures, warm afternoons, and some mild weather thrown in the mix too. One thing we haven’t seen a ton of is rainfall totals. Through March 27th, the Waco Regional Airport has only received 1.17″ of rain but we should be closer to 3″ of rain at this time of the month. We’ll thankfully have up to three more chances for rain before the month comes to a close, but we’re not going to get back to an average amount of rainfall before April begins. We’ve seen a few scattered light showers overnight and some light rain could be around through around 8 AM, but it’s going to otherwise be a quiet, mostly cloudy, and windy day. Morning temperatures will dip into the low-to-mid 50s shortly after daybreak and will only warm back into the mid-60s this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies and gusty north winds as high as 35 MPH will keep our temperatures notably lower than yesterday. It’ll still be a nice day, but it could feel a bit chilly at times. Remnant boundaries across the state from Monday afternoon and night’s round of thunderstorms will again kick up some rain tonight. After 9 PM, scattered showers and non severe storms may move in from the southwest. We may not all see rain tonight, but coverage could be decently widespread. We’re keeping overnight rain chances near 40% since there’s some uncertainty with whether or not the bulk of the rain will move into our area or stay just to our south, but a quick tenth-inch of rain could fall with locally higher totals.

Scattered morning showers Wednesday will quickly dissipate and it’ll be another dry day, but it’s not going to be a sunny one. We’re again stuck with mostly cloudy skies overhead, but returning south winds will boost mid-week highs to near 70°. We’re back into the mid-70s Thursday and then back into the mid-80s Friday as our next storm system approaches. The energy associated with the late-week storm system will mostly focus on the Central Plains and Ozarks where the severe weather risk will be highest on Friday. The storm system will be far enough away Thursday that we’re unlikely to get enough energy to break through the cap, a layer of warm air aloft that prevents thunderstorm development, but we’ll carry a 20% chance of rain for any light showers that may form. Friday’s storm system swings through late in the afternoon and into Friday night. Since we’ll be on the far southern edge of the approaching front, our rain chances are only capped at 40% and severe storms are unlikely. If we get a strong storm developing Thursday or Friday, gusty winds and hail would be the primary concern.

Friday’s front won’t send us a huge temperature change but it could leave a weak boundary over head that may fire up some weekend rain. We’ve seen some signs of a bit of rain Saturday but it’s looking more and more likely that a quick-moving disturbance arriving Sunday may bring us rain chances to close out the weekend. Rain chances are near 10% Saturday and 30% Sunday. South winds will really pick up late this weekend and early next week ahead of another storm system. In fact, we’re expecting highs to warm into the mid-to-upper 80s next Monday and Tuesday ahead of what will likely be a Wednesday cold front. The jury is still out as to when we’ll get the best rain chances with next week’s front, either Tuesday, Wednesday, or even Thursday, but severe storms are looking like a distinct possibility. Whether or not next week’s severe storm chances will come in the form of isolated pop-up severe storms or come with the arriving front is yet to be seen, but keep your eyes on next week’s forecast as impactful weather draws near.

