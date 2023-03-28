Midway hosts familiar faces in familiar places at Baylor football Pro Day

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - All 32 NFL scouts along with a couple of CFL scouts made their way to Midway High School Monday as Baylor football hosted their Pro Day.

A total of 19 Baylor football players participated in drills and workouts in front of professional scouts to showcase their skills and bid for a chance to play football at the next level.

Combine days are usually bittersweet for college football players, but this day was especially sweet for Baylor defensive lineman Jaxon Player, a former Midway football standout from 2014 to 2018, who had the opportunity to attend his Pro Day on his old high school field.

“Man I’m blessed,” said Player. “Not many people get to do their Pro Days at their home high school field. I came back here over the weekend and just remembered and got used to my old stomping grounds.”

Not only was Midway a familiar place for one of the Baylor standouts, but a familiar face showed up to Baylor’s Pro Day to also participate in workouts. Charlie Brewer, the former Baylor quarterback who transferred out of the program after four years in Waco, had the option to come back to town for Baylor’s combine.

Brewer, originally from Austin, TX, spent a year at Utah as well as a year at Liberty University when he transferred out of Baylor following the 2020 season. He ran drills and threw to many old friends, including tight end Ben Sims, and his former teammates were more than happy to see him there.

“Talk about a blast from the past,” said Sims. “It was good, same old Charlie. Great guy, man I missed him.” Brewer had mutual feelings.

“I hadn’t thrown to these guys in a few years, but we met up here on Friday, and it was just like ‘same old same old,’” said Brewer. “But also, I really love Baylor. Spent most of my career here. Baylor holds a special place in my heart, and I’m glad I’m back.”

The NFL Draft will take place in Kansas City, Missouri, with the first day beginning on April 27.

