Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Mother of Ana Basaldua demands answers from Army, release of daughter’s body

Ana Fernanda Basaldua was found dead at Fort Hood on March 13, 2023.
Ana Fernanda Basaldua was found dead at Fort Hood on March 13, 2023.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, California (KWTX) - The mother of Fort Hood soldier, Ana Fernanda Basaldua, 20, who was found dead on post at Fort Hood in Central Texas, is demanding answers from the U.S. Army and said she is hoping to take her daughter’s remains back to Mexico.

Ana Ruiz is currently in Los Angeles after receiving a humanitarian visa. According to Noticias Telemundo, the mother said she plans to cremate the remains once they are back in Tacámbaro, Michoacán, where the soldier is originally from.

WATCH TELEMUNDO REPORT BELOW:

Basaldua’s family is still waiting for answers from authorities, while the Army’s Criminal Investigation Division tells Telemundo “the cause and manner of death are still pending a full forensic evaluation... There is no definite timeframe as to when the autopsy will be completed.”

Basaldua was found dead at the military installation Mar. 13 where those responsible at the army post attributed the soldier’s death, preliminary, to a suicide.

Basaldua was born in Mexico and became a naturalized U.S. citizen. She enlisted in the Army in 2020, although due to the coronavirus pandemic, she began her military training a year later at the Central Texas army post.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Col. Ann Meredith and Col. Jon Meredith
Merediths fired at Fort Hood following criminal investigations: Stars & Stripes
Donald Trump in Waco, Texas on Saturday, March 2023.
LIVE: Trump tells supporters in Waco he will be president again when dust settles in 2024
Matias Maltos-Saucedo, 25,
Waco man stabbed, killed mother and stepfather after argument over air conditioner: affidavit
Department of Veterans Affairs
Texas Woman sentenced for defrauding VA, SSA of more than $500K
Police in Temple, Texas say this man attempted to kidnap a girl at Walmart.
Suspect identified in attempted kidnapping of 8-year-old girl at Temple Walmart

Latest News

Traffic collision near I-35N and Tokio Road.
West firefighter, DPS troopers working vehicle fire struck by motorist on I35N
Baby Summer is believed to be with her mother, Autumn Moore, 28, who is also missing.
Amber Aler discontinued for 6-month-baby in Houston
Casey Wade Hughes, 23, and Justice Allen Stanford, 26, who were originally charged with murder...
One of the suspects pleads guilty in 2019 death of aspiring local rapper, sentenced to 30 years
Video muestra la respuesta de la policía de Nashville al tiroteo de la escuela primaria
Video shows Nashville police search school, fire at shooter